Police ID victim of fatal Saugus rollover crash

SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified a man who police say had to be extricated from his wrecked truck following a fatal rollover crash in Saugus on Tuesday.

Dana Campo, 47, of Tewksbury, died after his Ram pickup truck crashed and rolled over on Main Street around 11 a.m., according to the Saugus Police Department.

Campo was taken to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

An investigation is ongoing.

