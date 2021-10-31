DARTMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police launched an investigation after a 61-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash in Dartmouth on Thursday morning.

Officers responding to a reported crash on Prospect Street around 7:15 a.m. found a 2008 Toyota Tundra with heavy front-end damage in the woods, according to Dartmouth police.

The driver, Antonio Vassal, of Dartmouth, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

