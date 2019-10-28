Police ID victims in Nashua, NH murder-suicide

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating an apparent murder-suicide that left a woman and man dead inside their Nashua, New Hampshire home Sunday.

Officers responding to the home of 77-year-old John Kerrigan on Millwright Drive found Marci Tenovsky,56, suffering from two gunshot wounds to the head and Kerrigan suffering from a single shot to the head, according to a joint release issued by Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald and Nashua Police Chief Michael Carignan.

The New Hampshire Office of the Chief Medical Examiner later determined that the manner of Tenovsky’s death was a homicide and Kerrigan’s suicide.

Investigators say it appears that John Kerrigan shot and killed Marci Tenovsky and then shot and killed himself.

No further information has been released.

