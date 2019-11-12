Police ID victims of deadly crash involving 2 boats on Lake Winnipesaukee

MEREDITH, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire State Police have identified the victims of a crash involving two boats on Lake Winnipesaukee that left two people dead and one seriously injured on Saturday.

Troopers responding to a report of a boat crash on the north side of Bear Island after 6 p.m. found a 20-foot Sea Ray adrift, state police said.

The operator of the Sea Ray, 76-year-old James Hanson, of Meredith, was pronounced dead at the scene. His wife, 75-year-old Carmella Hanson, remains hospitalized with serious injuries.

While investigating, troopers determined another vessel was likely involved in the crash and found evidence suggesting a vessel belonging to a missing boater was involved, state police said.

After searching the area, divers are said to have found another boat and 84-year-old Dr. Harold Lyon, Jr., of Meredith, dead in 48 feet of water.

The crash is still under investigation but police believe the two boats collided.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Sgt. Dave Ouellette at Marine Patrol, 603-227-2111.

