Police ID victims of double fatal Fall River car crash

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - The Bristol County District Attorney has identified the two Massachusetts women who were killed Tuesday afternoon when they lost control of their car and crashed into a consignment store.

Emergency crews responding to a reported crash near the intersection of Second and Morgan streets about 12:15 p.m. declared Dinasalia Medeiros, 74, of Fall River, and the front seat passenger, Chantel Gould, 29, also of Fall River, dead at the scene, according to a release issued by the D.A.

A 23-year-old woman and her 18-month-old son were sitting in the back seat at the time of the crash.

Both were transported to Rhode Island Hospital and Hasbro Children’s Hospital respectively. The woman is in stable condition and her son is in serious but stable condition.

A preliminary investigation indicates that the vehicle was traveling north on Second Street when it seems to have clipped the curb, lost control and struck Finders Keepers.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time.

