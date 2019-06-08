Police ID victims of double-fatal O’Neill Tunnel motorcycle crash

BOSTON (WHDH) - State police have identified the two Massachusetts men who were killed early Saturday morning when they lost control of the motorcycles they were riding and crashed into a wall inside the Thomas P. O’Neill Tunnel.

Troopers responding to a reported crash about 2:15 a.m. determined that Jerry Alphonse, 28, of Everett, who was riding a 2006 Honda CBR600, and Aral Cesaire, 26, of Medford, who was riding a 2004 Suzuki GSX-R600, lost control on Route 93 northbound just prior to Exit 23 and hit a retaining wall on the left side of the tunnel.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Although the cause of the crash remains under investigation, speed is believed to have been a factor.

