NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — State police have released the identities of two Virginia residents who died in a car crash in Massachusetts on the July Fourth holiday.

The victims of Sunday’s crash in New Bedford were Bryan Crow, 38, and Sally Moreland, 35, both of Newport News, Virginia, police said in a statement Tuesday.

No additional information released.

The car was heading north on Route 140 at about 7:45 p.m. when it left the highway and struck a guardrail before entering the median and hitting a tree, state police said in a prior statement.

Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation but police believe speed was a factor.

