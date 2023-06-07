HENNIKER, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the 27-year-old New Hampshire woman who was found dead in the breakdown lane of I-89 and announced an arrest in connection with her death.

Following an investigation that included distributing photos of her tattoo, New Hampshire state troopers identified the woman as Gina C. Maiorano, of Henniker, according to state police. Thomas Shane Hanley, 30, also of Henniker, is now facing charges of conduct after an accident (felony), breach of bail, and stalking in connection with her death, police announced Wednesday morning.

Troopers responding to a report of a body in the breakdown lane found Maiorano around 12:13 a.m. Monday.

New Hampshire Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Jennie V. Duval determined the cause of Maiorano’s death was blunt impact head injuries, and the manner of death is inconclusive, pending investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)