Police ID woman killed after leaving car that crashed on I-93 in Braintree

BRAINTREE, MA (WHDH) - BRAINTREE, Mass. (WHDH) — State police have identified a woman who was killed early Saturday morning when she got out of her car following a crash on Interstate 93 in Braintree.

Sheikeya Davis, 29, of Taunton, got out of her 2003 Buick Rendezvous around 1 a.m. after she lost control and struck a guardrail on the southbound side of the highway, according to police.

A second car then crashed into Davis’ Buick, pushing it into her, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the second car, a 20-year-old Brockton woman, was taken to a Boston Medical Center with serious injuries.

The cause of this crash remains under investigation

No charges were immediately filed.

