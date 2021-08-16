FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have identified a woman who was killed Monday morning in a head-on crash on Cape Cod.

Officers responding to a report of a crash in the area of Sandwich Road and Greenwood Street in Falmouth just before 7 a.m. found two vehicles that had collided, according to the Falmouth Police Department.

One of the drivers, 48-year-old Fawn Willson, was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Two people in the other vehicle were taken to the hospital with undisclosed injuries.

There were no additional details immediately available.

State police are assisting Falmouth police with an investigation.

