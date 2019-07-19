Police ID woman who died after truck hit her in parking lot

SOUTHWEST HARBOR, Maine (AP) — Police have identified the 89-year-old woman who died after a tractor-trailer struck her on Maine’s Mount Desert Island.

The Bangor Daily News reports that Southwest Harbor resident Charlotte Rich fell Tuesday morning as she walked through a parking area near the rear entrance of a local library.

Police say the rear passenger-side tires of a tractor-trailer that was turning right on Village Green Way from the parking area struck Rich.

Rich died of her injuries at a Bangor hospital. Police continue to investigate the incident, and say it’s unclear why Rich fell.

