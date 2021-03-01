Police ID woman who was fatally struck after getting out of car on I-93 in Medford

MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have identified the woman who was fatally struck by a vehicle on Interstate 93 in Medford moments after she got out of a friend’s car early Sunday morning.

Troopers responding to a report of a body in the roadway near Exit 32 just after 12 a.m. pronounced 22-year-old Madeleine E. Fox, of Billerica, dead at the scene, according to Massachusetts State Police.

“The victim, who at this point was a pedestrian on the highway, was then struck and killed by a motor vehicle,” state police spokesperson David Procopio said in a statement.

Police have not yet identified the driver who hit Fox and it’s not clear if charges will be filed.

Investigators are also working to determine why Fox got out of her friend’s vehicle.

