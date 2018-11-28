Police ID worker struck, killed by utility pickup truck in Concord

CONCORD, MA (WHDH) - Police have identified the man who was struck and killed by a utility pickup truck Monday in Concord.

Wayne Moody, 75, of Rutland, was working on the side of the road when the utility pickup truck backed up, running him over, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan and Concord police.

Officers responding to a report of a person struck in the area of Independence and Alcott roads just before 12:30 p.m. found a badly injured worker who was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, officials say.

The incident remains under investigation.

