TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the young man who died after being ejected from his car during a rollover crash on Interstate 495 in Tewksbury early Friday morning.

Troopers responding to a report of a rollover crash on the highway, south of Route 38, around 2:20 a.m. discovered Chris Otero, 21, of Haverhill, had been ejected from the car, according to state police.

Otero was transported to Lowell General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A preliminary investigation suggests that Otero was driving a 2008 Honda Accord southbound on I-495 when he lost control and went off the left side of the road, state police said.

The car struck the median guardrail barrier, rolled over and came to a rest in the median.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)