Police ID young mom who died after violent Groveland crash with baby, toddler in car

GROVELAND, MASS. (WHDH) - A young mother who had a 6-month-old baby and a 2-year-toddler in the backseat has died from the injuries she suffered when she crashed into a parked car in Groveland late Monday night.

Officers responding to a reported crash in the area of 123 School St. around 11 p.m. found a heavily damaged SUV facing the wrong direction in the southbound travel lane and an unoccupied SUV that was flipped around in the northbound lane, according to Groveland Police Chief Jeffrey T. Gillen and Groveland Fire Chief Robert Valentine.

Alyson Spence, 27, of Rowley, was pulled from the wreckage and taken to Lawrence General Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Spence’s children were both conscious and alert, police said. They were picked up by a family member.

It’s not yet clear if the driver suffered a medical emergency prior to the crash.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

