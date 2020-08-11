Police identify 10 people facing charges after scaling Citgo sign in Boston, draping banner calling for climate justice

BOSTON (WHDH) - Ten people are facing charges after they scaled a Boston landmark to send a message to legislators about climate change on Monday.

Officers responding to multiple 911 calls for a group of people who had entered a construction site at 660 Beacon St. and hung a “Climate Justice Now” banner over the Citgo sign around 8 p.m. discovered the protesters at the base of the sign, according to Boston police.

The banner had hung for about 20 minutes but was removed prior to the officers’ arrival, witnesses told police.

The incident led to the arrests of:

James Comiskey, 30 of Roxbury

Jason Rudokas, 43 of Arlington

Allen McGonagill, 30 of Somerville

Seward Ogden, 60 Putnam, Vt.

Thomas Davis, 35 of Cambridge

Alexander Chambers, 21 of Boylston

William Livernois, 24 of Newnan, Ga.

Johannes Vulto, 60 of Brookline

A 57 year-old woman from Putney, Vt., and a 56 year-old woman from Brooklyn, N.Y. were summoned to court.

The 10 suspects are all facing charges of trespassing and disturbing the peace.

They are expected to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)