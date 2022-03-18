MARBLEHEAD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have identified a young man who died following a crash in Marblehead early Friday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a single-car crash on the causeway around 3 a.m. found one person suffering from serious injuries, according to Marblehead Police Chief Dennis King.

The victim, 18-year-old James Galante, died Friday afternoon from his injuries, King said.

“On behalf of the entire Marblehead Police Department, I would like to offer our sincerest condolences to the family and loved ones of 18-year-old James Galante, of Marblehead, who tragically died this afternoon from his injuries suffered in a motor vehicle crash early this morning,” King said in a statement.

King noted that his department is working with the Marblehead School District to ensure support is made available for members of the community in the coming days.

The crash remains under investigation.

