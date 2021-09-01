WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have identified a 19-year-old Worcester man who died after being shot multiple times back in May.

The body of Franklin Mane was found on May 12 in an overgrown area at the edge of the parking lot at 46 Industrial Road in Leominster, the Worcester District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday.

The medical examiner determined that Mane died of multiple gunshot wounds and ruled his death a homicide.

Mane was known to frequent the Main Street area of Worcester and associated with street gangs, the DA’s office said.

He was last seen alive in Worcester on March 6.

An investigation remains ongoing.

