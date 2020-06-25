Police identify 19-year-old killed in Dorchester shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police have identified the victim of a deadly shooting early Tuesday morning in Dorchester, officials said.

Officers responding to a call for a person shot on Thane Street just before 2 a.m. found Malik Gabbidon, 19, of Jamaica Plain, suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.

He was taken to an area hospital where he later died, according to police.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Boston Police Department at 617-343-4470.

