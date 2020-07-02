Police identify 19-year-old killed in Roxbury quadruple shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting on Tuesday night in Roxbury.

Officers responding to a radio call for several people shot on Circuit Street just before 7:30 p.m. found four men suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, police said.

One victim, Tierece G. Wiley, 19, of Roxbury, was taken to an area hospital for life-threatening injuries where he later died, according to police.

The three other men were treated for non-life-threatening injures that same night.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Boston police at (617) 343-4470.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)