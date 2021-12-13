BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have identified a 19-year-old man who was killed in a crash in Brockton on Sunday night.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash in the area of 422 East St. around 9:30 p.m. found a 2004 Mercedes C240 that had left the road and struck a telephone pole, according to the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office.

The driver, Tony Sostre, was later pronounced dead at Brockton Hospital.

The cause of the crash wasn’t immediately clear.

State police detectives assigned to the district attorney’s office are assisting Brockton police with an investigation.

