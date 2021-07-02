BOSTON (WHDH) - State police have identified the 19-year-old swimmer who drowned off Castle Island in South Boston on Thursday afternoon.

Joao Alves Teixeira, of Boston, entered Pleasure Bay near Castle Island with his 20-year-old brother and two other family members to swim around 1 p.m., according to state police.

After a few minutes, state police say the other two family returned to shore, leaving Teixeira and his brother in the water.

The brothers swam about 150 to 200 yards from shore, state police added.

Teixeira’s brother swam underwater but when he resurfaced, Teixeira was reportedly no longer in sight.

The brother began to search for Teixeira and he himself began to struggle to stay afloat.

Department of Conservation and Recreation lifeguards entered the water and rescued the brother, according to state police.

A joint-agency rescue and recovery operation ensued in search of Teixeira.

Around 7:25 p.m., state police dive team members found Teixeira in an area with a depth of about 30 feet, authorities said.

He was transported to shore and pronounced dead by Boston EMS, state police added.

No additional information was immediately available.

