Police identify 19-year-old victim of deadly Dorchester shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police have identified the 19-year-old man who was shot and killed in Dorchester on Saturday.

Officers responding to a report of gunshots in the area of 51 Washington St. around 8:30 p.m. found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both men were taken to the hospital, where Treshawn Boyd, of Boston, died of his injuries.

The other man’s injuries are to be considered non-life-threatening, police said.

The shooting is under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)