Police identify 2 men killed in violent head-on crash near Braintree High School

BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have identified the two men who were killed in a head-on crash near Braintree High School on Wednesday morning

Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash on Granite Street around 4 a.m. found a mangled pickup truck in the road and a smashed-up sedan in the woods, according to the Braintree Police Department.

Bryan Davila Martinez, 23, of Randolph, and Jan Rivera, 20, of Randolph, were pronounced dead from injuries sustained in the crash.

The operator of the pick-up truck suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Video from the scene showed debris scattered all over the roadway and state police detectives taking photographs at the scene.

A preliminary investigation suggests the pick-up truck was traveling south on Granite Street when it collided with the sedan, which was driving on the northbound side of the road, police said.

Granite Street near Town Street was closed for several hours while officials conducted an investigation.

Students and staff were urged to leave themselves extra time to get to school.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Please see attached press release regarding this morning's fatal crash. The incident remains under investigation and there is no further information to provide at this time. #braintree #braintreema pic.twitter.com/bIgjdxEh82 — Braintree Police Department (@BraintreePolice) January 22, 2020

