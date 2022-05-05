SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have identified a man and a woman who were killed in a wrong-way crash in Salem on Wednesday.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a multi-vehicle crash in the area of Highland Avenue around 4:30 p.m. found a Ford Focus that had traveled north in the southbound lane and slammed head-on into another vehicle, causing two other cars to crash, according to the Salem Police Department.

The driver of the Focus, 91-year-old Marblehead native James Newhall, was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger, 55-year-old Margaret Newhall, was also pronounced dead. Another male passenger in the vehicle was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

Two people from the other vehicles involved in the incident were also transported to the hospital. There was no word on their condition.

Traffic was closed in both directions as police investigated the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

