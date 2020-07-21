Police identify 2 teen victims of deadly Dorchester shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police have identified the two teenagers who were fatally shot at a home in Dorchester on Sunday.

Officers responding to reports of a shooting on Wildwood Street in Dorchester found K’Shaun Webster, 17, of Dorchester and Dante Carlor, 16, of Sutton, injured. They were taken to the hospital, where they died.

The shooting is under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call 617-343-4470.

