DARTMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office has identified two teenagers that were killed in a crash in Dartmouth on Saturday.

On Saturday, troopers responded to a reported single-vehicle crash on I-195 westbound around 1:20 a.m. and found two occupants, both teenagers from Fall River, had sustained fatal injuries, according to state police.

The teens have been identified as Brielle Raposo, 16, and Cameren Gutter, 15.

