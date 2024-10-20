KINGSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating an early morning crash on Route 3 in Kingston that left a 20-year-old Plymouth man dead, officials said.

State troopers responding to a reported crash involving a white 2017 Mercedes Benz near Exit 17 around 12:30 a.m. found skid marks leading into the woods and pronounced the occupant, later identified as Benjamin Ruley, dead at the scene, according to state police.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)