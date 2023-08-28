SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have identified the 20-year-old man who was killed in a violent car crash in Salem on Sunday.

Officers responding to a reported single-vehicle crash on Puritan Road around 6 p.m. say the driver, Korey Ouelette, of Salem, died of his injuries, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation by the Criminal Investigation Division, as well as the Massachusetts State Police Accident Reconstruction Team.

A man who tried to render aid to the victim said he did what he could to help him after the crash.

“I smashed the back window and unlocked the doors and there was a three-inch hole right through the kid’s neck,” the witness said. “I just held his head and there’s nothing you can do.”

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

