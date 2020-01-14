Police identify 20-year-old NH man killed in head-on crash on I-495 in Salisbury

SALISBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - State police have identified the 20-year-old New Hampshire man who was killed in a violent head-on crash on Interstate 495 in Salisbury on Monday that left a woman hospitalized with serious injuries.

Troopers responding to a reported crash on the northbound side of the highway about 4:45 p.m. determined that a 2002 Audi A-4 had, for reasons still under investigation, crossed the median and struck a Lexus driven by a 38-year-old woman, according to state police.

The driver of the Audi, Thomas Greene, of Seabrook, was pronounced dead. His 22-year-old passenger suffered minor injuries.

The driver of the Lexus was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Although the cause of the crash remains under investigation, the speed of the Audi is believed to have been a factor.

