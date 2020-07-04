Police identify 21-year-old Boston man arrested in shooting at South Shore Plaza

BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Boston man is being held without bail for his alleged role in a shooting at the South Shore Plaza in Braintree that wounded a 15-year-old girl and triggered a lockdown and a shelter-in-place order.

Officers responding to a shooting on Granite Street inside of the South Shore Plaza just before 4:45 p.m. found a 15-year-old bystander who sustained injuries resulting from an argument between two groups at the mall, police said.

She was taken to an area hospital on Friday for injuries that appear to be non-life-threatening, according to police.

A temporary lock-down was ordered at the mall and a shelter-in-place was issued for surrounding neighborhoods, police said.

Jose Rodriguez, 21, of Boston, and a second male suspect were found shortly after on Granite Street near the mall and were taken into custody, according to police.

Rodriguez is expected to be arraigned at Quincy District Court by video and is being held without bail on several charges at the Braintree Police Department, officials said.

Charged for Rodriguez include

Assault to Murder

Assault and Battery by Discharge of Firearm

Assault and Battery on Child with Substantial Injury

Reckless Endangerment of a Child

Carrying Firearm without License

Possession of a Firearm without FID Card

Unlawful Possession of Ammunition

Discharge Firearm within 500 feet of Building

Trespass with Firearm

The second suspect, who police did not identify, has been released from custody.

The lock-down and shelter-in-place were lifted on Friday night and South Shore Plaza stores reopened on Saturday, according to police.

