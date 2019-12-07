Police identify 21-year-old who died after car crashed into icy Shrewsbury pond

SHREWSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have identified the 21-year-old North Grafton man who died after a car drove off the road and landed upside down in an icy Shrewsbury pond Friday night.

Officers responding to a reported crash at Jordan Pond at Lakewood Drive found a nearly submerged 2017 Nissan Altima in the water and one man inside, according to Shrewsbury police.

The man, later identified as Deven Jared Koenig, was taken to UMass Medical Center, where he later died of his injuries, police said.

A preliminary investigation suggests the Altima failed to navigate a sharp turn on Lakewood Avenue and slid sideways before striking a snowbank, becoming airborne, and landing on its roof in the water.

Police are still investigating the crash.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

