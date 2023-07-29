BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police have identified the 21-year-old South Boston woman who was fatally stabbed on Boston Common earlier this month.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing in the area of 121 Tremont St. around 11:30 p.m. on July 20 found Jazreanna Sheppard suffering from life-threatening injuries, according to Boston police. She was to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information is asked to call Boston Police Homicide Detectives at 617-343-4470.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

