Police identify 23-year-old man killed in Randolph crash

Police have identified the victim of a fatal car crash Friday morning in Randolph.

Troopers responding to a single-vehicle crash near Exit 20 on the southbound side of Route 24 around 10:15 a.m. found a 2004 Mercedes Benz E320 that had flipped over and a man suffering from serious injuries, state police said.

The driver, identified as Charles Scott of Stoughton, was ejected from the vehicle, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at Good Samaritan Hospital, police said on Saturday.

A preliminary investigation indicates that the Mercedes may have been traveling at a high rate of speed when it drove off the right side of the roadway, struck the guardrail and went airborne, according to police.

No additional information was immediately released.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)