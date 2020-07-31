Police identify 23-year-old victim of fatal Dorchester shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police have identified the man shot and killed early Wednesday morning in Dorchester, officials said.

Officers responding to a radio call for a person shot on Boston Street just before 12:30 a.m. found a man, Andronique Dos Santos, of Dorchester, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, police said.

Dos Santos was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

A suspect has not yet been named.

Anyone with information is asked to call Boston Police Homicide Detectives at 617-343-4470.

