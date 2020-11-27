BOURNE, MASS. (WHDH) - State police have identified the 23-year-old woman who died after crashing her car in Bourne on Thursday.

Emergency crews responding to reports of a vehicle off the road on Route 25 eastbound by exit 3 around 3:15 p.m. transported the operator and sole occupant, Cassandra Williams, of Stoughton, to Tobey Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to state police.

Williams’ 2014 Nissan Sentra had reportedly exited the roadway to the right for reasons still under investigation.

No additional information has been released.

