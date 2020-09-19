Police identify 24-year-old Lynn man killed in Charlestown double shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police have identified the 24-year-old Lynn man who was killed in a double shooting earlier this week in Charlestown.

Officers responding to a radio call for a motor vehicle accident and shots fired on Decatur Street on Thursday just before 7:30 p.m. found two adult males in a motor vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.

Wildeny Tejeda-Mejia was pronounced dead at the scene. The other victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Boston Police Homicide Detectives at 617-343-4470. Anonymous tips can be sent in by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

