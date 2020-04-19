Police identify 25-year-old man killed in Richmond crash

RICHMOND, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the 25-year-old Pittsfield man who died after the car he was driving struck a tree in Richmond on Saturday.

Emergency crews responding to a crash on Route 41 around 2:30 p.m. found a car that had veered off of the road and hit a tree, authorities said Sunday.

The driver, Austin Shaw, was extricated from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

A passerby called 911 and removed an infant from the vehicle.

The infant was taken to Berkshire Medical Center but was unharmed and later released.

