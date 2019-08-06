Police identify 25-year-old Seekonk man killed in Providence, RI crash

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - Police have identified the 25-year-old Massachusetts man who was killed in a crash in Rhode Island on Monday.

Victor Pereira, of Seekonk, was seriously injured in the crash on Interstate 195 in East Providence, according to Rhode Island State Police.

Troopers responding to a crash just west of Exit 7 about 9:12 p.m. found a vehicle that had exited the lane of travel and struck the rear of a construction truck in the breakdown lane.

Pereira was transported to Rhode Island Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The operator of the construction truck was not injured.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)