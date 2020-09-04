Police identify 26-year-old victim of fatal Dorchester shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police have identified the man shot and killed Wednesday night in Dorchester.

Officers responding to a radio call for a person shot on Adams Street around 10:45 p.m. found a man, James Martin, of Dorchester, suffering from gunshot wounds, according to a release issued by police.

Martin was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to those injuries.

A suspect has not yet been named.

Anyone with information is asked to call Boston Police Homicide Detectives at 617-343-4470.

