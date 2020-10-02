Police identify 28-year-old victim of deadly Dorchester shooting

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston police have identified the man that was shot dead early Sunday morning in Dorchester.

Officers responding to a radio call for a person shot on Hubbardston Road just at 1:17 a.m. found the victim, identified as Keenan Ritter, 28, of Dorchester, unresponsive and suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, police said.

Ritter was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Anyone with information relative to the investigation is asked to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at 617-343-4470. Anonymous tips can be sent by texting the word ‘TIP’ to 27463.

