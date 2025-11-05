NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - A 29-year-old man has died and a 47-year-old man was hurt after a driver lost control of his car and crashed onto Route 1 in Norwood by Pendergast Circle Wednesday morning, according to Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey and Norwood Police Chief Christopher Padden.

Norwood police said around 8 a.m., the 29-year-old driver, identified by his family as Henry Oberlander, lost control of his Honda CRV along Nahatan Street, crossed the grass and went over a guardrail at the rotary, through the woods down an embankment, and skidded across the southbound lanes of Route 1 before hitting a van traveling north.

Police said the crash was so violent the engine was found dislodged from the SUV.

“To go over that rotary, I’ve been in Norwood a long time, I don’t know how he would’ve done that,” said Chris Reilly, who works at the Jack Madden Ford near the crash site.

Oberlander was pronounced dead at the scene, and the 47-year-old van driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police have not released the identity of the victims.

“It’s usually pretty jammed, I mean it’s a busy area,” said Reilly. “That rotary, 8 o’clock and 5 o’clock is jammed. But he must’ve been screaming down Nahatan Street because he jumped the guardrail, it looks like.”

Part of Route 1 was closed in both directions from Dean Street to Neponset Street as police investigated the crash. it has since been reopened.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by Norwood Police, Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office and the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section.

