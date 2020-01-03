MANSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have identified a second suspect accused of breaking into a Mansfield home while the owners slept upstairs last month.

Authorities are searching for 50-year-old Barry R. Green who is wanted in connection to an early morning break-in on Stearns Avenue on Dec. 17, according to Mansfield police.

Green and Kevin Gearhart, who was arrested on Dec. 18, are accused of getting into the home after finding house keys in an unlocked vehicle that was parked outside.

The two men stole a number of items over the course of the six minutes that they were inside the home, police said. This reportedly included laptops, cash and other electronics.

Gearhart has been charged with breaking and entering for a felony, breaking and entering into a vehicle, larceny from a building, larceny of more than $1,200, conspiracy, possession of burglarious tools and being a fugitive from justice.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Green on similar charges.

Anyone with information on Green’s whereabouts is asked to call Mansfield police at 508-261-7300 or email Detective Martell at gmartell@mansfieldma.com.

