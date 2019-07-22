Police identify 3 Boston residents killed in rollover crash on I-89 in NH

NEW LONDON, N.H. (WHDH) - Police have identified the three Boston residents who were killed in a violent rollover crash on I-89 in New Hampshire on Sunday.

Sharon Nowrocki, 44, of West Roxbury; Angelo Rossi, 57, of Roslindale; and Kelly Rossi, 56, of Roslindale all lost their lives in the crash just north of Exit 12 in New London, according to state police.

Troopers responding to reports of a crash found a rollover with three people ejected, police said. Two were pronounced dead at the scene and the third was taken to an area hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries, according to police.

None of the occupants appeared to be wearing seat belts, police said.

Police said the car involved in the crash was traveling northbound in the left lane when another vehicle may have merged into the left lane in front of it. The first car subsequently swerved and lost control, driving into the median where it rolled over several times, ejecting the driver and passengers.

Part of I-89 was closed for four hours while police investigated the scene.

All parties involved remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation, police said. Impairment does not appear to be a factor but the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone that may have further information related to this crash or who witnessed the collision are encouraged to contact Trooper Christopher Pieniazak at 603-227-0031.

