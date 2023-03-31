EASTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have identified the 39-year-old man killed in an Easton motorcycle crash.

Police Say Clark Grant of Taunton was riding his motorcycle on Turnpike Street when another vehicle collided with him.

Grant was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Clark Grant was the Husband of Monica Cannon Grant, a former nonprofit leader charged with defrauding the city of Boston.

The couple was indicted earlier this month by a federal grand jury on fraud and conspiracy charges.

