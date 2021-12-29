WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police say they have identified the four people wanted for questioning in the vandalism of Christmas lights on the Waltham Common.

The Waltham Police Department released surveillance images of the individuals on Christmas Eve as they investigated the alleged vandlism.

They released in an update Wednesday that the people had been identified.

“Thank you as always for your continued support and vigilance,” the police department said in a statement.

No additional information has been released.

