Police identify 67-year-old man killed in Westport motorcycle crash

WESTPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have identified the 67-year-old Somerset man who was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Westport early Sunday morning.

Officers responding to a reported crash at the intersection of American Legion Highway and Tickle Road about 6:30 a.m. determined that the motorcyclist, Cornelis Blom, had crashed into a vehicle and veered off the road.

Blom was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Ford Ranger pickup truck involved in the crash, Todd J. Medeiros, 48, of Westport, was not injured in the crash.

A preliminary investigation suggests Medeiros was turning onto the highway when he crossed into the path of Blom’s motorcycle.

The crash remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)