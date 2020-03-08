Police identify 85-year-old killed in 3-car crash in Brookline

BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a three-car crash in Brookline on Sunday that left one woman dead, officials said.

Officers on patrol on Hammond Street at 2 p.m. found a three-car collision with multiple injuries, police said. An 85-year-old woman, later identified as Judith Spencer, of West Roxbury, was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

Police said a 65-year-old man driving north on Hammond Street veered into oncoming traffic, striking two cars. One of the cars struck had five occupants, including two children, and the car containing Spencer had two other occupants, including a 10-year-old, police said.

The driver is in stable condition at Beth Israel and the other two occupants of the third car were also taken to Beth Israel, police said. All occupants of the second car were taken to Brigham and Women’s Hospital and released.

The crash remains under investigation. No other information was immediately available.

