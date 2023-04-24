NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Nashua, New Hampshire police have identified a body found in the Merrimack river earlier this month as a missing 24-year-old man.

Police say Victor Varela Colindres had been missing since January. His death does not appear to be suspicious, according to police.

Officers responded to a report of a body in the Merrimack River on Thursday, April 13 around 11:20 a.m. Police say a witness on a boat told them he believed there was a body face down in the river.

Upon arrival, police found Colindres and determined that he was deceased. His body was removed from the river by the NH Marine Patrol and the Nashua Police Department’s Dive Unit.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Nashua Police Department Crime Line at (603) 589-1665.

