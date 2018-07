BANGOR, Maine (AP) — The Bangor Police Department has identified a body recovered from Maine’s Penobscot River.

A boater reported finding the body on the city waterfront near the Joshua Chamberlain Bridge on June 23.

The Chief Medical Examiner identified it Tuesday as the body of Peter Manuel.

No further information was available.

